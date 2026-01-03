Blackhawks at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLACKHAWKS (15-18-7) at CAPITALS (21-15-5)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Oliver Moore -- Nick Lardis

Colton Dach -- Nick Foligno -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (face)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome-- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Dubois, who had surgery to address injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles on Nov. 7, has begun skating on his own but the forward will not return before the Olympic break, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. … Sourdif did not take part in Washington's morning skate Saturday but could play.

