Blackhawks at Capitals projected lineups
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Landon Slaggert -- Oliver Moore -- Philipp Kurashev
Nick Foligno -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Maroon
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Lukas Reichel, TJ Brodie, Louis Crevier, Ethan Del Mastro
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow), Alec Martinez (hip), Jason Dickinson (wrist)
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard
Alex Ovechkin -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Connor McMichael
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Charlie Lindgren
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Anthony Beauvillier
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Logan Thompson (upper body)
Status report
Reichel will not play after the forward missed a team meeting Friday morning, Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said. ... Thompson is "definitely going to miss a couple games," according to Capitals coach Spencer Carbery; the goalie left after the first period of a 5-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. ... Shepard was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Roy will return after missing two games because of personal reasons.