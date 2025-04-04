Blackhawks at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (21-44-10) at CAPITALS (48-18-9)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT, NHLN, SN, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Landon Slaggert -- Oliver Moore -- Philipp Kurashev

Nick Foligno -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Maroon

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Lukas Reichel, TJ Brodie, Louis Crevier, Ethan Del Mastro

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow), Alec Martinez (hip), Jason Dickinson (wrist)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard

Alex Ovechkin -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Connor McMichael

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Anthony Beauvillier

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Logan Thompson (upper body)

Status report

Reichel will not play after the forward missed a team meeting Friday morning, Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said. ... Thompson is "definitely going to miss a couple games," according to Capitals coach Spencer Carbery; the goalie left after the first period of a 5-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. ... Shepard was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Roy will return after missing two games because of personal reasons.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

EDGE stats behind Makar's 30-goal season

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin faces Blackhawks 3 away from passing Gretzky

Ducks miss playoffs for 7th straight season, done in by slow start, poor special teams

Draisaitl leaves Oilers win against Sharks with undisclosed injury

Jets shut out Golden Knights, tie franchise record with 52nd win

Coleman scores twice, Flames top Ducks to gain in West wild-card race

Kings pull away from Utah for 3rd straight win

Robertson slowly developed into offensive force for Stars

Thomas' OT goal lifts Blues past Penguins, to 11th straight win

Johnston stays red hot, Stars surge past Predators for 7th win in row

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Unmasked: Goalies explain reasons, origins of preperiod ice scrape

McKenna, with 'elite, non-teachable gift' has scouts excited for 2026 NHL Draft

Canadiens defeat Bruins, gain in East wild-card race

Makar scores 30th of season, Avalanche top Blue Jackets to clinch playoff berth