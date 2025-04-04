Blackhawks at Capitals projected lineups

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Landon Slaggert -- Oliver Moore -- Philipp Kurashev

Nick Foligno -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Maroon

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Lukas Reichel, TJ Brodie, Louis Crevier, Ethan Del Mastro

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow), Alec Martinez (hip), Jason Dickinson (wrist)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard

Alex Ovechkin -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Connor McMichael

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Anthony Beauvillier

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Logan Thompson (upper body)

Status report

Reichel will not play after the forward missed a team meeting Friday morning, Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said. ... Thompson is "definitely going to miss a couple games," according to Capitals coach Spencer Carbery; the goalie left after the first period of a 5-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. ... Shepard was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Roy will return after missing two games because of personal reasons.