Golden Knights score 5 in 1st, hold off Blackhawks

Ivan Barbashev scored twice and had two assists, Keegan Kolesar scored twice and Brett Howden had three assists for the Golden Knights (35-18-6), who have won four of their past five. Ilya Samsonov made 17 saves.

Connor Murphy had three assists for the Blackhawks (17-35-7), who have lost five in a row. Petr Mrazek allowed five goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Arvid Soderblom to start the second period. Soderblom made 16 saves in relief.

Kolesar put the Golden Knights up 1-0 at 1:06 of the first period, finishing a cross-ice pass from Howden.

Nick Foligno tied it at 1-1 at 6:58 for the Blackhawks. Samsonov made a kick save on Folgino’s first shot but he finished the second attempt.

Nicolas Hague made it 2-1 Vegas at 8:57, collecting a rebound from a Howden shot.

Barbashev extended it to 3-1 at 12:17, redirecting an Alex Pietrangelo shot on the power play.

Tomas Hertl pushed it to 4-1 at 16:54 with a one-timer from the slot on the power play.

Pavel Dorofeyev made it 5-1 at 18:57 with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Colton Dach scored at 1:01 of the second period to cut it to 5-2. Ethan Del Mastro scored his first NHL goal at 5:30 to make it 5-3.

Kolesar scored his second of the game at 13:38 to make it 6-3.

Ilya Mikheyev scored at 6:56 of the third period, to pull Chicago within 6-4, then Phillipp Kurashev scored to make it 6-5 at 9:44.

Barbashev scored his second of the game at 15:45 for the 7-5 final.