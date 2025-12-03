Coach’s Challenge: CHI @ VGK – 11:22 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Vegas

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Chicago

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review supported the call on the ice that Chicago’s Tyler Bertuzzi legally tagged up and was in an on-side position prior to his goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Capitals get past Kings for 5th straight victory

Bowman ties game late in 3rd period, Golden Knights top Blackhawks in shootout

MacKinnon scores 2, Avalanche defeat Canucks to push point streak to 17

Wallstedt gets another shutout, Wild edge Oilers to push point streak to 12

Stamkos gets 1,200th NHL point, Predators cruise past Flames

Maple Leafs defeat Panthers, get 3rd win in past 4 games

Mailbag: Oilers’ potential interest in Jarry; Blue Jackets trade targets

PWHL notebook: Seattle expansion team sets U.S. attendance record

Hockey history dotted with humor, assorted one-liners

Zegras has ‘found himself at home’ since trade to Flyers 

Seider gets 3 points, Red Wings defeat Bruins to end 4-game slide

Gavrikov scores in OT, Rangers rally to top Stars

Tkachuk scores 1st goal of season, Senators defeat Canadiens

Sorokin makes 27 saves, Islanders end Lightning's 7-game winning streak

Rangers sign Make-A-Wish honoree to 1-day contract

NHL Status Report: Walker out at least 8 weeks for Blues with upper-body injury

Markov starts celebrations early ahead of ceremony

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today