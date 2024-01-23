Demko makes 31 saves, Canucks blank Blackhawks for 3rd straight win

It was Demko’s fifth shutout of the season, tying Connor Ingram of the Arizona Coyotes and Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the NHL lead.

Pius Suter and Quinn Hughes scored, and Andrei Kuzmenko had two assists for the Canucks (32-11-4), who have won three straight and are 8-0-1 in their past nine.

Petr Mrazek made 27 saves for the Blackhawks (14-31-2), who have lost five of seven (2-5-0).

Vancouver made it 1-0 at 1:47 of the first period when Kuzmenko’s spinning backhand pass from the left dot found Suter at the back post. Suter slid the puck five-hole for his 100th NHL point.

Hughes made it 2-0 at 6:40, finishing off an extended shift in the Chicago end with a wrist shot short side over the shoulder of Mrazek from the bottom of the left circle.

Demko made his best saves in the second period, twisting to sweep away a puck that got behind him after Blackhawks forward Taylor Raddysh batted a rebound out of the air one minute in, and stopping forward Reese Johnson on a deflection and rebound in tight at 13:00.

Chicago was 0-for-5 on the power play, while Vancouver was 0-for-3.