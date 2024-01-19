Rutherford signs 3-year contract to remain Canucks president

Jim Rutherford signed a three-year contract to remain president of hockey operations of the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

His current contract was set to expire after this season. The new contract runs through 2026-27 season.

Rutherford, who will turn 75 on Feb. 17, will continue to lead what has been an impressive turnaround this season for the team he joined just over two years ago.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, one as president and general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes (2006) and two as GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016, 2017), Rutherford was hired in a dual role as president of hockey operations and general manager on Dec. 9, 2021, four days after the team fired general manager Jim Benning and coach Travis Green, replacing the latter with Bruce Boudreau.

Rutherford is the first president of hockey operations for the Canucks since former team captain Trevor Linden left that job in 2018.

Rutherford then hired Patrik Allvin to replace himself as general manager on Jan. 27, 2022. Vancouver finished that season 32-15-10 under Boudreau, but started 0-5-2 in 2022-23 and eventually Boudreau was replaced with Rick Tocchet on Jan. 22, 2023. They finished last season 20-12-4 in 36 games with Tocchet, but ended the season 12 points behind the final wild card spot in the Western Conference, their third straight season not qualifying for the playoffs.

Entering Friday, the Canucks led the NHL with 64 points (30-11-4) and a plus-55 goal differential.

"On behalf of ownership, our company, and our fans, we are thrilled to have Jim continue in his role as President of Hockey Operations for the Vancouver Canucks," chairman and governor Francesco Aquilini said. "Since arriving in Vancouver, Jim's strategic vision has revitalized the competitiveness of our team, generating excitement among fans, players, and employees alike. We look forward to having the Canucks continue to progress under Jim's leadership."

Rutherford, a former NHL goalie, came to Vancouver less than a year after resigning as general manager of the Penguins for personal reasons. He previously served as president and GM of the Hartford Whalers/Hurricanes from 1994 to 2014 and as GM of the Penguins from 2014-21.

Rutherford arrived in Vancouver with a reputation for being active, including 61 trades in seven seasons as general manager of the Penguins, a timeframe that included being voted the General Manager of the Year Award winner for the 2015-16 season, and getting inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a Builder in 2019.

"I feel the energy and enthusiasm of our fan base every day and I am committed to building on our recent success to solidify the foundation for years to come," Rutherford said Friday. "My family and I love living here and working with the Aquilini family. Ownership, management, coaches, players and staff all have a unified vision in understanding what it takes to win."

Rutherford's reputation for embracing change has continued in Vancouver.

The Canucks traded captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders last season, then used the first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft acquired in that deal to trade for defenseman Filip Hronek from the Detroit Red Wings on March 1. They bought out the final four seasons of defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson's eight-year contract on June 16, and signed defensemen Carson Soucy (three years) and Ian Cole (one year), and forward Teddy Blueger (one year) on the opening day of free agency July 1.

Vancouver signed center Pius Suter on Aug. 11, traded veteran forward Tanner Pearson to the Montreal Canadiens for backup goalie Casey DeSmith on Sept. 19, then acquired Sam Lafferty from the Toronto Maple Leafs in an Oct. 8 trade.

They have made four more trades since the season started, including dealing forward Anthony Beauvillier, who was part of the Horvat trade, to the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 28 to free up the NHL salary cap space to acquire defenseman Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames two days later.