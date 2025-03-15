Blackhawks at Canucks projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (20-37-9) at CANUCKS (30-24-11)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, CHSN+
Blackhawks projected lines
Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno
Lukas Reichel -- Joe Veleno -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy
Alec Martinez -- Louis Crevier
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Pat Maroon, Ethan Del Mastro
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Brock Boeser
Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini
Arturs Silovs
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Elias Pettersson
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)
Status report
Levshunov moves up to the top pair and is on the No. 1 power play. … Crevier returns after two games as a healthy scratch. ... Silovs starts for the first time in seven games. … The Canucks did not have a morning skate but Myers practiced Friday and is expected to return after missing a 4-3 shootout win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. … Pettersson, a defenseman who left the game in Calgary 11:19 into the first period following a hit to the head by Flames forward Connor Zary, also practiced Friday but appears to be the odd man out with Myers back.