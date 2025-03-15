Blackhawks at Canucks projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (20-37-9) at CANUCKS (30-24-11)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, CHSN+

Blackhawks projected lines

Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno

Lukas Reichel -- Joe Veleno -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy

Alec Martinez -- Louis Crevier

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Pat Maroon, Ethan Del Mastro

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Brock Boeser

Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini

Arturs Silovs

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Elias Pettersson

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)

Status report

Levshunov moves up to the top pair and is on the No. 1 power play. … Crevier returns after two games as a healthy scratch. ... Silovs starts for the first time in seven games. … The Canucks did not have a morning skate but Myers practiced Friday and is expected to return after missing a 4-3 shootout win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. … Pettersson, a defenseman who left the game in Calgary 11:19 into the first period following a hit to the head by Flames forward Connor Zary, also practiced Friday but appears to be the odd man out with Myers back.