Blackhawks at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLACKHAWKS (22-28-9) at MAMMOTH (31-24-4)

4 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN, SN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Donato -- Nick Foligno -- Colton Dach 

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk – Artyom Levshunov

Connor Murphy -- Kevin Korchinski

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert, Sam Rinzel

Injured: Wyatt Kaiser (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Alexander Kerfoot  -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Sunday. ... The Blackhawks are expected to use the lineups from a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. ... The Mammoth are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

