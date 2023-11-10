Bedard’s 2 goals, 2 assists boost Blackhawks to win against Lightning

Bedard, a center who was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 12 games.

Corey Perry and Tyler Johnson also scored for the Blackhawks (5-7-0), who won at Amalie Arena for the first time since Feb. 27, 2020. Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning (6-4-4), who lost in regulation for the first time this season. Jonas Johansson made 24 saves.

Cirelli gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:20 of the first period.

Bedard tied it 1-1 at 4:42 with a chip-in at the right post off a pass by Philipp Kurashev.

Kucherov put the Lightning back ahead 2-1 at 12:31 when he put in a rebound off a shot from Tanner Jeannot.

Kevin Korchinski tied it at 2-2 with first NHL goal at 16:43 with a shot from above the left circle that deflected off the skate of Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh.

Johnson put Chicago ahead 3-2 at 17:38 when he finished a 2-on-1 off a backhand pass by Bedard.

Bedard extended the lead 4-2 at 19:52 with a finish on another odd-man rush. Johansson made the initial save on Bedard from in close, but Cirelli fell into the goalie and the puck went in the net.

Perry made it 5-2 with a power-play goal at 2:12 of the second period with a tip from in front. It was his first game against the Lightning since they traded him to the Blackhawks on June 29.

Stamkos cut it to 5-3 at 17:50 of the third period with Johansson pulled for the extra attacker.

Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall was helped off the ice and left the game at 14:27 of the third after taking a hit along the boards by Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont.