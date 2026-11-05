Blackhawks at Lightning projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (4-11-1) at LIGHTNING (9-3-2)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lines

Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato

Cole Smith -- Anton Frondell -- Teuvo Teravainen

Dillon Boucher -- Ryan Greene -- Jordan Greenway

Alex Vlasic -- Ian Cole

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Ethan Del Mastro -- Sam Rinzel

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Kevin Korchinski, Andrew Mangiapane

Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves

Ilya Mikheyev -- Conor Geekie -- Pontus Holmberg

Jeffrey Viel -- Zemgus Girgensons

J.J. Moser -- John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Emil Lilleberg

Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Max Crozier, Scott Sabourin

Injured: Yanni Gourde (hip)

Status Report

Soderblom is expected to start the second half of a back-to-back after Knight made 24 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. ...The Lightning reassigned forward Dominic James to Syracuse of the American Hockey League after he had two assists in six NHL games this season. ...Girgensons (lower body) is listed as questionable after missing the game Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings.