Blackhawks at Lightning projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (4-11-1) at LIGHTNING (9-3-2)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lines
Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato
Cole Smith -- Anton Frondell -- Teuvo Teravainen
Dillon Boucher -- Ryan Greene -- Jordan Greenway
Alex Vlasic -- Ian Cole
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Ethan Del Mastro -- Sam Rinzel
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Kevin Korchinski, Andrew Mangiapane
Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body), Patrick Kane (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves
Ilya Mikheyev -- Conor Geekie -- Pontus Holmberg
Jeffrey Viel -- Zemgus Girgensons
J.J. Moser -- John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman -- Emil Lilleberg
Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Max Crozier, Scott Sabourin
Injured: Yanni Gourde (hip)
Status Report
Soderblom is expected to start the second half of a back-to-back after Knight made 24 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. ...The Lightning reassigned forward Dominic James to Syracuse of the American Hockey League after he had two assists in six NHL games this season. ...Girgensons (lower body) is listed as questionable after missing the game Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings.