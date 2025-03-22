Blues pull away from Blackhawks for 5th straight win 

Toropchenko, Walker each gets goal, assist for St. Louis; Chicago drops 7th in row

CHI@STL: Walker finishes Toropchenko's feed for 3-1 lead in 3rd

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker each had a goal and an assist for the St. Louis Blues, who won their season-high fifth straight, 4-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Robert Thomas and Zack Bolduc also scored for the Blues (36-28-7), who are 12-2-2 their past 16 games and hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Joel Hofer made 26 saves.

Ilya Mikheyev scored for the Blackhawks (20-41-9), who have lost seven straight (0-6-1). Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves.

Thomas put the Blues ahead 1-0 at 15:13 of the second period when he batted in the puck at the left post after Jordan Kyrou popped it into the air in front.

Toropchenko finished a 2-on-1 with Radek Faksa in front to make it 2-0 at 17:20.

Mikheyev’s short-handed goal at 19:06 came after Blues defenseman Justin Faulk fumbled a puck at the offensive zone blue line that led to an odd-man rush.

Walker made it 3-1 at 1:12 of the third period off a rush down the right side by Toropchenko.

Bolduc made it 4-1 at 7:43, finishing a rebound in front after Soderblom knocked down Philip Broberg’s shot.

