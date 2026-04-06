Blackhawks at Sharks projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (28-35-14) at SHARKS (36-32-7)
10 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSCA, TVAS
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Nick Lardis
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Andrew Mangiapane
Teuvo Teravainen -- Sacha Boisvert -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato, Andre Burakovsky
Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (undisclosed), Artyom Levshunov (hand), Oliver Moore (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ty Dellandrea
Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Mario Ferraro
Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, John Klingberg, Adam Gaudette
Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body)
Status report
Mangiapane could return after missing nine games because of an undisclosed injury. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said the forward is "available." ... Celebrini didn't participate in the Sharks morning skate but will play. ... Dellandrea will enter the lineup after being scratched the previous two games. He'll replace Gaudette, a forward.