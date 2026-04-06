Blackhawks at Sharks projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (28-35-14) at SHARKS (36-32-7)

10 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSCA, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Nick Lardis

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Andrew Mangiapane

Teuvo Teravainen -- Sacha Boisvert -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato, Andre Burakovsky

Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (undisclosed), Artyom Levshunov (hand), Oliver Moore (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ty Dellandrea

Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Mario Ferraro

Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, John Klingberg, Adam Gaudette

Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body)

Status report

Mangiapane could return after missing nine games because of an undisclosed injury. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said the forward is "available." ... Celebrini didn't participate in the Sharks morning skate but will play. ... Dellandrea will enter the lineup after being scratched the previous two games. He'll replace Gaudette, a forward.