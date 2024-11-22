Blackhawks at Flyers projected lineups
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Philipp Kurashev -- Nick Foligno -- Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Pat Maroon
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- Alec Martinez
Wyatt Kaiser -- T.J. Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Louis Crevier, Ilya Mikheyev
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Erik Johnson
Egor Zamula -- Helge Grans
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Scott Laughton, Anthony Richard
Injured: Emil Andrae (mid-body), Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
Dickinson had a maintenance day Friday and did not practice but is expected to play. ... Kurashev could play after being scratched from a 3-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. He could replace Mikheyev, a forward. ... Konecny had a maintenance day and did not practice Friday but likely will play Saturday. Coach John Tortorella said there were questions about his lineup because of the health of several players. ... York skated with his regular partner, Sanheim, and took part in power-play drills during practice Friday. The defenseman has missed the past 13 games and would have to be activated from injured reserve. ... Drysdale practiced in a regular jersey, rather than the noncontact jersey the defenseman had been wearing during recent practices. ... Frost is expected to play after being scratched the past three games. He could replace Laughton, a forward who played a season-low 8:25 during a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.