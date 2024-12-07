Jets spoil Sorensen's 1st game as Blackhawks coach

The game was the first for Sorensen as interim coach after he replaced Luke Richardson on Thursday.

Alex Vlasic and Alec Martinez scored for the Blackhawks (8-17-2), who have lost five straight. Petr Mrazek made four saves before leaving the game with an apparent injury at 10:46 of the first period. Mrazek fell awkwardly while making a save. Arvid Soderblom replaced him and made 21 saves on 24 shots.

Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Connor had two assists for the Jets (20-8-0), who became the first team this season to 20 wins. Connor Hellebuyck made 12 saves.

Vlasic scored a power-play goal at 9:01 of the first period put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0. He took a drop pass from Teuvo Teravainen and scored on a slap shot from the high slot with Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi providing screens in front of the net.

Gabriel Vilardi tied it at 13:31, when he tipped in Logan Stanley's shot from the left point.

Martinez's first goal of the season gave Chicago a 2-1 lead at 19:47. Ilya Mikheyev passed from the right point across to Martinez, who skated into the left face-off circle and put a wrist shot over Hellebuyck's left shoulder.

Martinez left the game at 1:15 of the third period after a shot by Adam Lowry deflected off his stick and hit him on the right side of the face.

Nino Niederreiter tied the game 2-2 at 13:10 of the second period. He skated along the goal line on the left side and lifted a backhander over Soderblom's right shoulder.

Scheifele scored on a rebound of Connor's shot to put the Jets ahead 4-3 in the third, and Appleton scored an empty-net goal at 18:19 for the 4-2 final.