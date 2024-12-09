Blackhawks at Rangers projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (8-17-2) at RANGERS (14-11-1)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Teuvo Teravainen

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Kevin Korchinski

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Connor Mackey, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. ... Mrazek is expected to miss 1-2 weeks after the goalie was injured during a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. ... Martinez is day to day after the defenseman was injured Saturday. ... Shesterkin will start after being unavailable for a 7-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday while attending the birth of his daughter. ... The Rangers re-assigned goalie Dylan Garand to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Berard could return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. He would replace Vesey, a forward.