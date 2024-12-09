Blackhawks at Rangers projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (8-17-2) at RANGERS (14-11-1)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Teuvo Teravainen
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Kevin Korchinski
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider
Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Connor Mackey, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. ... Mrazek is expected to miss 1-2 weeks after the goalie was injured during a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. ... Martinez is day to day after the defenseman was injured Saturday. ... Shesterkin will start after being unavailable for a 7-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday while attending the birth of his daughter. ... The Rangers re-assigned goalie Dylan Garand to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Berard could return after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. He would replace Vesey, a forward.