Islanders rally past Blackhawks in 3rd, gain in East wild-card race

Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders (33-27-15), who have won three of four. Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves in his first start in four games.

“I was very proud of the way we came out,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “We had a lot of chances at the beginning of the game and we could not score, but we didn't change our game. We played the same way, we stayed with the plan, and even in the second we had a lot of chances. ... And then in the third it came through. I mean, it was an important game for us. And we all knew it.”

New York, which was coming off a 4-3 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, moved within one point of the Washington Capitals for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Washington, which lost 6-2 to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, has one game in hand.

“They played a good game tonight, and we faced a tough challenge of a good goaltender,” Horvat said. “We had to mentally grind through it. It definitely helps (our confidence), but we have a lot of work to do here. I mean, we’re chasing and we got to keep winning hockey games here in order to get in.”