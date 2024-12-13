Blackhawks at Devils projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (9-18-2) at DEVILS (19-10-3)
1 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN, SN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Teuvo Teravainen
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- Kevin Korchinski
Wyatt Kaiser -- TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Isaac Poulter
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Tomas Tatar, Colton White
Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Jake Allen (upper body)
Status report
Nazar is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Smith, a forward, missed practice Friday and will not play. ... Martinez, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 7. ... Allen, a goalie, is expected to miss his third straight game. ... Lazar will not play despite the forward practicing Friday for the first time since getting injured Oct. 27. ... Tatar, a forward who was scratched for a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, rotated with MacDermid during line rushes at practice Friday.