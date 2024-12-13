Blackhawks at Devils projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (9-18-2) at DEVILS (19-10-3)

1 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN, SN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Taylor Hall -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Teuvo Teravainen

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- Kevin Korchinski

Wyatt Kaiser -- TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Louis Crevier

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Kurtis MacDermid -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Isaac Poulter

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Tomas Tatar, Colton White

Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Jake Allen (upper body)

Status report

Nazar is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Smith, a forward, missed practice Friday and will not play. ... Martinez, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 7. ... Allen, a goalie, is expected to miss his third straight game. ... Lazar will not play despite the forward practicing Friday for the first time since getting injured Oct. 27. ... Tatar, a forward who was scratched for a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, rotated with MacDermid during line rushes at practice Friday.