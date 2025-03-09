Stamkos hat trick lifts Predators past Blackhawks in OT

Justus Annunen made 17 saves for the Predators (24-32-7), who have won three consecutive games.

“It was an unbelievable performance from [Stamkos],” Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “And that’s why he’s a special player. We came here and he was doing it the past 16 years and he’s still doing it. It’s all in his honor, and we’re definitely lucky to have him. I know how it is sometimes. You get through adversity and you just stick with it. Goal-scorers will always be goal-scorers.”

Alex Vlasic and Ilya Mikheyev scored for the Blackhawks (20-35-9), who have points in five straight games (3-0-2). Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves.

“It was a tough loss, but at least we got a point,” Soderblom said. “I think we had some good periods in the game where we played solid and then periods where we had some stuff we need to clean up. For myself, I felt like a played a pretty solid game.”

Vlasic gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 1:56 of the second period on a wrist shot from the point that deflected in off Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly.

“I think they kind of jumped on us in the first,” Vlasic said. “I don’t know what the shots were, but it definitely wasn’t pretty. I think they just kind of came with a little bit more jam. I think we kind of found a way to stick to it, and on a back-to-back sometimes it’s not going to be a pretty game. We gave ourselves a fighting chance.”