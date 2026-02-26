Blackhawks at Predators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLACKHAWKS (22-26-9) at PREDATORS (26-24-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Nick Foligno -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Connor Murphy -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk – Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski

Injured: Wyatt Kaiser (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Michael Bunting

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux -- Tyson Jost -- Matthew Wood

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron

Injured: None

Status report

Kaiser, a defenseman, could rejoin the Blackhawks at some point during their four-game road trip. … Haula and Saros each will be a game-time decision; they returned to Nashville on Wednesday following weather delays after playing for Team Finland at the Olympics.

