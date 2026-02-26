Blackhawks at Predators projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (22-26-9) at PREDATORS (26-24-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen -- Nick Foligno -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Connor Murphy -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk – Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski
Injured: Wyatt Kaiser (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Michael Bunting
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux -- Tyson Jost -- Matthew Wood
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron
Injured: None
Status report
Kaiser, a defenseman, could rejoin the Blackhawks at some point during their four-game road trip. … Haula and Saros each will be a game-time decision; they returned to Nashville on Wednesday following weather delays after playing for Team Finland at the Olympics.