Coach’s Challenge: CHI @ NSH – 14:50 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No Goal Chicago

Explanation: Video review confirmed the Referees’ call on the ice that the contact by Chicago’s Nick Foligno on Nashville’s Juuse Saros impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to his goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge