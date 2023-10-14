Blackhawks at Canadiens

BLACKHAWKS (1-1-0) at CANADIENS (0-0-1)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, CITY, SNE, NBCSCH, NHLN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Taylor Raddysh
Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou
Boris Katchouk -- Cole Guttman -- Reese Johnson
Corey Perry -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Mackenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Taylor Hall (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (wrist), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Colton Dach (ankle), Luke Philip (Achilles)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Josh Anderson
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher
Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris
Sam Montembeault
Jake Allen
Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Christian Dvorak
Status report
Hall skated for a second straight day Saturday but will not play after being injured in a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins Wednesday; he is week to week. ... Mrazek will start after Soderblom made 30 saves Wednesday. ... Montembeault will start after Allen made 37 saves in a season-opening 6-5 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. ... The Canadiens will dress the same lineup it did against Toronto.