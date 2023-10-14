Blackhawks at Canadiens

BLACKHAWKS (1-1-0) at CANADIENS (0-0-1)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, CITY, SNE, NBCSCH, NHLN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Taylor Raddysh

Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou

Boris Katchouk -- Cole Guttman -- Reese Johnson

Corey Perry -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Mackenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Taylor Hall (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (wrist), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Colton Dach (ankle), Luke Philip (Achilles)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Josh Anderson

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Christian Dvorak

Status report

Hall skated for a second straight day Saturday but will not play after being injured in a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins Wednesday; he is week to week. ... Mrazek will start after Soderblom made 30 saves Wednesday. ... Montembeault will start after Allen made 37 saves in a season-opening 6-5 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. ... The Canadiens will dress the same lineup it did against Toronto.