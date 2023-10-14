Blackhawks at Canadiens

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Ekholm expected to make season debut for Oilers
NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers seek win in rematch against Boeser, Canucks
CHL notebook: Capitals prospect Cristall building off strong training camp
Morning Skate for October 14
Crosby, Malkin show ‘they’re still elite players’ for Penguins in win against Capitals
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Minten 'forced his way' into surprise spot with Maple Leafs
Crosby scores twice, Penguins spoil Carbery’s debut as Capitals coach
Cooley has 2 assists in NHL debut, Coyotes defeat Devils in shootout
Wild-Maple Leafs; Lightning-Senators highlight weekend schedule
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Cooley receives well wishes from family, friends ahead of NHL debut
Boston College honors McCoy, school's first Black woman hockey player
Bedard, St. Louis to be reacquainted when Blackhawks visit Canadiens
Bedard ready for ‘awesome’ 1st NHL game in Canada
Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice
Eller expects flood of ‘good memories’ in Washington return with Penguins

BLACKHAWKS (1-1-0) at CANADIENS (0-0-1)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, CITY, SNE, NBCSCH, NHLN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Taylor Raddysh

Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou

Boris Katchouk -- Cole Guttman -- Reese Johnson

Corey Perry -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Mackenzie Entwistle, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Taylor Hall (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (wrist), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Colton Dach (ankle), Luke Philip (Achilles)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Josh Anderson

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Christian Dvorak

Status report

Hall skated for a second straight day Saturday but will not play after being injured in a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins Wednesday; he is week to week. ... Mrazek will start after Soderblom made 30 saves Wednesday. ... Montembeault will start after Allen made 37 saves in a season-opening 6-5 overtime loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. ... The Canadiens will dress the same lineup it did against Toronto.