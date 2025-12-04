Blackhawks at Kings projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (11-9-6) at KINGS (12-7-7)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Oliver Moore

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Alex Laferriere -- Phillip Danault -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson

Brandt Clarke -- Drew Doughty

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Status report

Rinzel will remain in the lineup after playing one shift in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. … Doughty will play for the first time since Nov. 15 when he sustained a lower-body injury after being struck in the foot by a shot against the Ottawa Senators. … Foegele is expected to return to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury.