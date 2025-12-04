Blackhawks at Kings projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (11-9-6) at KINGS (12-7-7)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Oliver Moore
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert
Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Alex Laferriere -- Phillip Danault -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson
Brandt Clarke -- Drew Doughty
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare
Injured: None
Status report
Rinzel will remain in the lineup after playing one shift in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. … Doughty will play for the first time since Nov. 15 when he sustained a lower-body injury after being struck in the foot by a shot against the Ottawa Senators. … Foegele is expected to return to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury.