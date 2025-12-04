Blackhawks at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLACKHAWKS (11-9-6) at KINGS (12-7-7)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Oliver Moore

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Alex Laferriere -- Phillip Danault -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson

Brandt Clarke -- Drew Doughty

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Status report

Rinzel will remain in the lineup after playing one shift in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. … Doughty will play for the first time since Nov. 15 when he sustained a lower-body injury after being struck in the foot by a shot against the Ottawa Senators. … Foegele is expected to return to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Latest News

Nelson set for 1st game at Islanders since trade to Avalanche

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Doughty to return for Kings against Blackhawks

NHL On Tap: U.S. Olympic hopefuls take ice when Red Wings visit Blue Jackets

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Teams unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Bergeron, Kronwall headline IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

McDonagh signs 3-year, $12.3 million contract with Lightning

Peterka has 4 points, Mammoth score 7 in shutout of Ducks

Leonard has 4 points, Capitals score 7 against Sharks for 6th straight win

Caufield extends point streak to 9, lifts Canadiens past Jets in shootout

Flyers score 3 goals in under 1 minute, cruise past Sabres

Bennett turned hobby 'for fun' into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame career

2026 NHL Draft: Villeneuve modeling game after Canadiens' Hutson

Bertuzzi provides net-front presence for Blackhawks, getting rewarded

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Seider thriving for Red Wings, excited for Olympics with Germany