Reinhart has 3 points, Panthers cruise past Blackhawks

Reinhart, who will represent Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, became the first player in Panthers history to score at least 30 goals in four consecutive seasons.

Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Jonah Gadjovich, Matthew Tkachuk, and Evan Rodrigues also scored for the Panthers (31-19-3).

Aleksander Barkov, who will be Finland's captain at the 4 Nations Face-Off, had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves.

Florida coach Paul Maurice earned his 900th NHL win, becoming the fourth to reach the mark, joining Scotty Bowman (1,244), Joel Quenneville (969) and Barry Trotz (914).

Landon Slaggert scored, and Petr Mrazek made 39 saves for the Blackhawks (16-31-5).

Ryan Donato won the opening face-off and pushed the puck forward into the Florida zone. Slaggert chased it down and beat Bobrovsky 5-hole for a 1-0 lead seven seconds into the game. It was the quickest game-opening goal in Blackhawks history.

Florida took a 2-1 lead into the second after outshooting the Blackhawks 22-4 in the first period and holding a 47-9 advantage in shot attempts.

Gadjovich, returning to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 20 due to an upper-body injury, made it 1-1 at 5:28 of the first by scoring from in front of the net off his own rebound.

Chicago used a coach's challenge for goalie interference but the call on the ice was upheld after video review.

Reinhart made it 2-1 at 10:19 by getting a pass from Barkov in the low slot and working to the left post, putting a shot under the leg of Mrazek.

Tkachuk, who will be an alternate captain for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, made it 3-1 at 16:29 of the second by deflecting Reinhart's shot from the slot.

Rodrigues one-timed a pass from Anton Lundell off the end boards 10 seconds into the third period to give the Panthers a 4-1 lead.

Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal at 9:37 of the third to make it 5-1 off a cross-ice feed from Reinhart.