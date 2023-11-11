Latest News

Sprong, Red Wings hand Blue Jackets 4th straight loss
Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 gets induction weekend festivities underway
Lehkonen out weeks for Avalanche with upper-body injury
Lundqvist feeling ‘really good’ ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic
Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap: Bruins, Canadiens renew Original Six rivalry
NHL Buzz: Jarry returns to start for Penguins against Sabres
Morning Skate for November 11 
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Hill makes 20 saves, Golden Knights blank Sharks
Carlsson gets 1st NHL hat trick in Ducks loss to Flyers
Super 16: Canucks on rise; Ducks, Jets enter rankings
Bruins-Canadiens, Stars-Wild highlight weekend schedule
Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on 'The Chirp' podcast
CHL notebook: Blues prospect Dvorsky enjoying change of scenery

Blackhawks at Panthers

BLACKHAWKS (5-7-0) at PANTHERS (8-4-1)

1 p.m. ET; BSFL, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN1, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel -- Jason Dickinson -- Taylor Raddysh

Tyler Johnson -- Ryan Donato -- Corey Perry

Boris Katchouk -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nikita Zaitsev -- Wyatt Kaiser

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Isaak Phillips

Injured: Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Taylor Hall (lower body), Alex Vlasic (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- William Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Rasmus Asplund

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Athanasiou and Hall each will not play Sunday; each forward was injured during a 5-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. ... Tinordi, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday. ... Soderblom is expected to start after Mrazek made 30 saves against the Lightning. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Bennett could return Sunday, though he cautioned the center could miss more time; Bennett has been available once this season after he was re-injured in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Oct. 30. ... Bobrovsky is expected to make his fourth straight start.