Blackhawks at Panthers

BLACKHAWKS (5-7-0) at PANTHERS (8-4-1)
1 p.m. ET; BSFL, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN1, TVAS
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Lukas Reichel -- Jason Dickinson -- Taylor Raddysh
Tyler Johnson -- Ryan Donato -- Corey Perry
Boris Katchouk -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson
Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nikita Zaitsev -- Wyatt Kaiser
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Isaak Phillips
Injured: Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Taylor Hall (lower body), Alex Vlasic (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- William Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Rasmus Asplund
Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Athanasiou and Hall each will not play Sunday; each forward was injured during a 5-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. ... Tinordi, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday. ... Soderblom is expected to start after Mrazek made 30 saves against the Lightning. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Bennett could return Sunday, though he cautioned the center could miss more time; Bennett has been available once this season after he was re-injured in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Oct. 30. ... Bobrovsky is expected to make his fourth straight start.