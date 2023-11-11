Blackhawks at Panthers

BLACKHAWKS (5-7-0) at PANTHERS (8-4-1)

1 p.m. ET; BSFL, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN1, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel -- Jason Dickinson -- Taylor Raddysh

Tyler Johnson -- Ryan Donato -- Corey Perry

Boris Katchouk -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nikita Zaitsev -- Wyatt Kaiser

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Isaak Phillips

Injured: Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Taylor Hall (lower body), Alex Vlasic (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- William Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Rasmus Asplund

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Athanasiou and Hall each will not play Sunday; each forward was injured during a 5-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. ... Tinordi, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday. ... Soderblom is expected to start after Mrazek made 30 saves against the Lightning. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Bennett could return Sunday, though he cautioned the center could miss more time; Bennett has been available once this season after he was re-injured in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Oct. 30. ... Bobrovsky is expected to make his fourth straight start.