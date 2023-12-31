Blackhawks at Stars

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (11-22-2) at STARS (21-9-4)

8:00 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell

Lukas Reichel -- Cole Guttman -- Tyler Johnson 

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi – Isaak Phillips

Kevin Korchinski -- Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Boris Katchouk

Injured: Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Taylor Raddysh (groin), Nikita Zaitsev (illness)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Ty Dellandrea -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Matt Murray

Scratched: Radek Faksa, Joel Hanley

Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)

Status report

Raddysh was injured in the Blackhawks’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars on Friday and the forward was placed on injured reserve Saturday. ... Katchouk, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate.

