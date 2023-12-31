Blackhawks at Stars

BLACKHAWKS (11-22-2) at STARS (21-9-4)
8:00 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCH
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell
Lukas Reichel -- Cole Guttman -- Tyler Johnson
Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Jarred Tinordi – Isaak Phillips
Kevin Korchinski -- Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Boris Katchouk
Injured: Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder), Taylor Raddysh (groin), Nikita Zaitsev (illness)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Ty Dellandrea -- Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Scott Wedgewood
Matt Murray
Scratched: Radek Faksa, Joel Hanley
Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)
Status report
Raddysh was injured in the Blackhawks’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars on Friday and the forward was placed on injured reserve Saturday. ... Katchouk, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate.