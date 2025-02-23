Werenski has goal, 2 assists for Blue Jackets in win against Blackhawks 

Werenski extended his home point streak to 22 games (14 goals, 27 assists), tying Phil Housley (1991-92) for the third-longest streak by a defenseman. Bobby Orr (1974-75) holds the record at 25 games.

It was a memorable homecoming for Werenski, who led all scorers at the 4 Nations Face-Off with six points (all assists) while helping the United States reach the final against Canada.

“A lot of energy mentally the last couple of weeks,” he said. “So, I slept good last night. I napped hard today. Could have napped forever it felt like.

“But we're in a great spot here. Since I got to the rink, I was ready to go and I dialed in and I thought our team did a good job of staying focused for the most part.”