Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Ruzicka, Flames recover for win against Sabres

Atkinson scores 2, Flyers shut down Oilers

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener

Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end 3-game skid

Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild

Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers

Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season

NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games

nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

Ryan Huska talks Calgary Flames on atTheRink podcast

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

Coach’s Challenge: CHI @ COL – 9:20 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Colorado

Explanation: Video review determined that Colorado’s Ross Colton preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Miles Wood’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 10:42 (9:18 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.