Blackhawks at Hurricanes projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (16-29-5) at HURRICANES (31-16-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Lukas Reichel -- Nick Foligno
Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato -- Philipp Kurashev
Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones
Alec Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
TJ Brodie -- Nolan Allan
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Patrick Maroon, Ethan Del Mastro
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Juha Jaaska -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)
Status report
Aho will be a game-time decision after missing the Hurricanes morning skate Thursday because of an illness; if he cannot play, Carolina would likely dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Jost, a forward who has missed 14 games, participated in the morning skate but will not play.