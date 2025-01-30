Blackhawks at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (16-29-5) at HURRICANES (31-16-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Lukas Reichel -- Nick Foligno

Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato -- Philipp Kurashev

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alec Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

TJ Brodie -- Nolan Allan

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Patrick Maroon, Ethan Del Mastro

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)

Status report

Aho will be a game-time decision after missing the Hurricanes morning skate Thursday because of an illness; if he cannot play, Carolina would likely dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Jost, a forward who has missed 14 games, participated in the morning skate but will not play.

Latest News

Matthews named Team USA captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Heiskanen week to week for Stars, likely to miss 4 Nations Face-Off

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

AHL Notebook: Top prospects in All-Star Classic from Western Conference

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes Gretzky chase when Capitals visit Senators

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Edmonton Oilers Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Tortorella playing mentor to young coaches as he hits 1,600 games

Hedman named Team Sweden captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Barkov named Team Finland captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

'NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week' brings fans closer to games

Crosby OT goal lifts Penguins past Utah

Demko makes 31 saves, Canucks hold off Predators for 3rd win in row

Utah holding in-arena fan vote for team name, logo

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Perreault, St. Louis brothers among collegiate players whose father played in NHL