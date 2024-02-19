Blackhawks at Hurricanes

BLACKHAWKS (15-37-3) at HURRICANES (32-17-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Boris Katchouk -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Zach Sanford, Reese Johnson, Isaak Phillips
Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Spencer Martin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)
Status report
Kochetkov has an illness and did not participate in the morning skate, but he will back up Martin. … Beauvillier will return to the lineup after missing 18 games because of a wrist injury.