Blackhawks at Hurricanes

BLACKHAWKS (15-37-3) at HURRICANES (32-17-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Boris Katchouk -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Zach Sanford, Reese Johnson, Isaak Phillips

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Spencer Martin

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)

Status report

Kochetkov has an illness and did not participate in the morning skate, but he will back up Martin. … Beauvillier will return to the lineup after missing 18 games because of a wrist injury.