Coronato, Flames defeat Blackhawks for 4th straight win to open season

"It's a close game, and coming out with a win in those kinds of games always feels a little bit better,” Coronato said. “It was great to see how we beared down at the end and got the job done."

Andrei Kuzmenko also scored, and Dustin Wolf made 31 saves for the Flames (4-0-0), who tied a franchise record for the most wins to start a season (also 1993-94 and 2009-10).

Calgary is one of four teams still undefeated, along with the Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets.

"We played our system, and our system is that we reload hard and we don't give too much up," Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson said. "I thought we've done an unbelievable job with that. That's the reason why we're 4-0. We work hard for each other and we reload, we've got each other's backs, we block shots. That's the character we have in this group."