Bedard gets 4 points, Blackhawks shut out Flames

Bedard extended his point streak to seven games (15 points; six goals, nine assists), which is the second-longest of his NHL career behind a nine-game point streak last season (Dec. 21, 2024 - Jan. 10, 2025).

The shutout was Knight’s first this season and sixth in the NHL. It was also his first with the Blackhawks.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice, and Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (7-5-3), who have won two games in a row after starting their six-game road trip with three straight losses (0-2-1).

Dustin Wolf made 23 saves for the Flames (4-10-2), who had won their past two and were shut out for the first time this season.

Bertuzzi put the Blackhawks up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 12:32 of the first period when he tried to redirect a backdoor pass from Bedard at the left post, but the puck deflected off his left leg and into the net.

Bertuzzi increased the lead to 2-0 at 1:11 of the third period when he lifted a cross-ice pass from Bedard past Wolf. It was his sixth goal in the past four games, and he also had a hat trick in the third period of Chicago’s 5-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Burakovsky buried a wrist shot from the slot at 7:56 on another set-up from Bedard to make it 3-0.

Bedard scored at 18:01 for the 4-0 final. He stole the puck from Flames forward Morgan Frost and made several moves before tucking the puck past Wolf.

Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar left the game in the first period after colliding with Flames forward Joel Farabee.

Calgary defenseman Zayne Parekh took a hit from Chicago forward Nick Foligno along the boards and left the game in the second period.