Blackhawks at Flames projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (6-5-3) at FLAMES (4-9-2)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Colton Dach -- Ilya Mikheyev

Oliver Moore -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Brayden Pachal -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Jake Bean, Yan Kuznetsov

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

The Blackhawks are expected to dress the same 11 forwards and seven defensemen who skated to a 5-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. … Bahl didn't take part in the morning skate. Flames coach Ryan Huska said he will be a game-time decision. … If Bahl is unavailable, Kuznetsov could stay in the lineup. The defenseman made his season debut Wednesday.