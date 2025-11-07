Blackhawks at Flames projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (6-5-3) at FLAMES (4-9-2)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- Colton Dach -- Ilya Mikheyev
Oliver Moore -- Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Brayden Pachal -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Jake Bean, Yan Kuznetsov
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
The Blackhawks are expected to dress the same 11 forwards and seven defensemen who skated to a 5-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. … Bahl didn't take part in the morning skate. Flames coach Ryan Huska said he will be a game-time decision. … If Bahl is unavailable, Kuznetsov could stay in the lineup. The defenseman made his season debut Wednesday.