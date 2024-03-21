Blackhawks at Ducks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (19-45-5) at DUCKS (23-43-3)

10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH+, SNO, SNE, SN360

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Andreas Athanasiou -- Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel

Landon Slaggert -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Taylor Raddysh

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Wyatt Kaiser -- Nikita Zaitsev

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Jarred Tinordi

Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jackson LaCombe

Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx

Injured: Trevor Zegras (ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Radko Gudas (upper body)

Status report

Blackwell, a forward, won't play after he was injured from a hit by Kevin Fiala in a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Entwistle will enter the lineup in his place. ... The Ducks will alternate starting goalies for the ninth straight game with Dostal starting against the Blackhawks. ... Meyers will move back into the lineup in place of Groulx.

Latest News

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 21

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Wilson of Capitals offered in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety

Vladar out for season for Flames with hip injury

NHL Buzz: Larkin could return for Red Wings against Islanders

Blues superfan Anderson wins youth hockey title 5 years after Cup

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Hurricanes host Flyers, can tie for 1st in Metro

Kopitar gets 1,200th point, Kings end Wild's point streak at 8

Super 16: Goalies key to success for playoff hopefuls

Ovechkin, Matthews put on show while pursuing goal-scoring history

Canadian Embassy hosts PWHL watch party to ‘celebrate women athletes’

Seguin scores in return, Stars surge past Coyotes

Trotz pushing right buttons in 1st season as Predators GM 

AHL notebook: NHL prospects to watch in Western Conference stretch run

Matthews has 5 points, Maple Leafs pull away to defeat Capitals

NHL Buzz: Larkin could return for Red Wings

Eberle has been 'role model,' steadying presence for Kraken

Panthers officially open new training facility in Fort Lauderdale