Blackhawks at Ducks

BLACKHAWKS (19-45-5) at DUCKS (23-43-3)

10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH+, SNO, SNE, SN360

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Andreas Athanasiou -- Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel

Landon Slaggert -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Taylor Raddysh

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Wyatt Kaiser -- Nikita Zaitsev

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Jarred Tinordi

Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jackson LaCombe

Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx

Injured: Trevor Zegras (ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Radko Gudas (upper body)

Status report

Blackwell, a forward, won't play after he was injured from a hit by Kevin Fiala in a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Entwistle will enter the lineup in his place. ... The Ducks will alternate starting goalies for the ninth straight game with Dostal starting against the Blackhawks. ... Meyers will move back into the lineup in place of Groulx.