Blackhawks at Ducks

BLACKHAWKS (19-45-5) at DUCKS (23-43-3)
10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH+, SNO, SNE, SN360
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Andreas Athanasiou -- Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel
Landon Slaggert -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Taylor Raddysh
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Wyatt Kaiser -- Nikita Zaitsev
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Jarred Tinordi
Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Max Jones -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jackson LaCombe
Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx
Injured: Trevor Zegras (ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Radko Gudas (upper body)
Status report
Blackwell, a forward, won't play after he was injured from a hit by Kevin Fiala in a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Entwistle will enter the lineup in his place. ... The Ducks will alternate starting goalies for the ninth straight game with Dostal starting against the Blackhawks. ... Meyers will move back into the lineup in place of Groulx.