Lindgren signs 3-year, $9 million contract with Capitals

Charlie Lindgren signed a three-year, $9 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Monday. It has an average annual value of $3 million.

The 31-year-old goalie could have been an unrestricted free agent after this season. He's 13-10-13 with a 2.70 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and one shutout in 27 games, sharing time with Logan Thompson. His 13 wins are tied for third among goalies with fewer than 30 starts.

Thompson signed a six-year, $35.1 million contract ($5.85 million AAV) with Washington on Jan. 27.

"Since joining our organization in 2022, Charlie has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and reliability in net with his athleticism and drive," general manager Chris Patrick said. "With both goalies under contract for the next three seasons, we expect this tandem to provide our club stability at a crucial position and push one another to compete and play at a high level."

Thompson will start for the Capitals (38-14-8) against the Ottawa Senators at Capital One Arena on Monday (6:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, TSN5, TVAS). Captain Alex Ovechkin is 11 goals from passing Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history. Washington leads the Metropolitan Division by 10 points over the Carolina Hurricanes and is four behind the Winnipeg Jets for first in the NHL.

The NHL Trade Deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET. It will be Patrick's first as Capitals GM after succeeding Brian MacLellan, who remains president of hockey operations, on July 8, 2024.

"Obviously, the team's had a really good year so far," Patrick said Feb. 27. "We got a couple months here to go where we need to continue improving our game and getting to the next level. Obviously, when the playoffs start, everything ramps up, and we got to make sure we're ready to do that.

"I think it's going to be a balance of, are there ways to improve our team versus risking over-tinkering with what's been a pretty good group so far this year."

Lindgren is 51-37-13 with a 2.78 GAA, and .905 save percentage since he signed a three-year, $3.3 million contract ($1.1 million AAV) with the Capitals as a free agent July 13, 2022. His seven shutouts tied for sixth in team history and he's one win from tying Ilya Samsonov (52) for 10th. He's 66-49-15 with a 2.77 GAA, .907 save percentage and nine shutouts in 137 games (129 starts) for the Capitals, Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues since signing with Montreal as an undrafted free agent March 30, 2016.

NHL.com senior writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report