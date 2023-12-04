Hurricanes at Jets

HURRICANES (14-8-1) at JETS (13-8-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; SNW, BSSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Cole Perfetti -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Declan Chisholm
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Nate Schmidt
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
Raanta is expected to make his first start since Nov. 24. … Brossoit will make his sixth start of the season and first since Nov. 26. … Namestnikov, a forward, skated Monday and remains day to day. Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness says he could return to the lineup on their upcoming four-game road trip.