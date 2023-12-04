Hurricanes at Jets

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (14-8-1) at JETS (13-8-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; SNW, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Cole Perfetti -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Declan Chisholm

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Nate Schmidt

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

Raanta is expected to make his first start since Nov. 24. … Brossoit will make his sixth start of the season and first since Nov. 26. … Namestnikov, a forward, skated Monday and remains day to day. Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness says he could return to the lineup on their upcoming four-game road trip.

