Hurricanes at Capitals

HURRICANES (44-20-6) at CAPITALS (33-26-9)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO, NHLN, SN, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Stefan Noesen

Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Tony DeAngelo

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Spencer Martin

Injured: Jack Drury (lower body), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body), Jesper Fast (undisclosed)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Michael Sgarbossa -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethan Bear

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Aliaksei Protas (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. … Carolina used 11 forwards and seven defensemen against Philadelphia. … Kuznetsov plays his first game in Washington since being traded from the Capitals to the Hurricanes on March 8. … Capitals forward Tom Wilson will have an in-person hearing via zoom with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor in a 7-3 loss Wednesday. … Washington recalled Phillips from Hershey of the American Hockey League. … Kuemper will start after Lindgren had started the past four games.