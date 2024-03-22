Hurricanes at Capitals

HURRICANES (44-20-6) at CAPITALS (33-26-9)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO, NHLN, SN, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Stefan Noesen
Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Tony DeAngelo
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Spencer Martin
Injured: Jack Drury (lower body), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body), Jesper Fast (undisclosed)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Michael Sgarbossa -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Ethan Bear
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Aliaksei Protas (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. … Carolina used 11 forwards and seven defensemen against Philadelphia. … Kuznetsov plays his first game in Washington since being traded from the Capitals to the Hurricanes on March 8. … Capitals forward Tom Wilson will have an in-person hearing via zoom with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor in a 7-3 loss Wednesday. … Washington recalled Phillips from Hershey of the American Hockey League. … Kuemper will start after Lindgren had started the past four games.