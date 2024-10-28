Hurricanes at Canucks projected lineups

HURRICANES (5-2-0) at CANUCKS (4-1-2)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Jack Roslovic -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier
Jackson Blake -- Jack Drury -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains -- Pius Suter -- Daniel Sprong
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Nils Aman, Derek Forbort
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Status report
Andersen, a goalie who had been alternating starts with Kochetkov, is day to day after making 18 saves in a 4-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Andersen finished the game but “came up a little gimpy after,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. … Martin was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday and is expected to dress as the backup but hadn’t arrived in time for the morning skate. … Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said he is considering a change on defense but did not indicate who might come out. He did say Forbort, a defenseman who rejoined the team at morning skate Monday after missing four games due to the death of his father, will not play. “He needs some time,” Tocchet said.