Hurricanes at Canucks projected lineups

HURRICANES (5-2-0) at CANUCKS (4-1-2)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Jack Roslovic -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Jackson Blake -- Jack Drury -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Pius Suter -- Daniel Sprong

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Nils Aman, Derek Forbort

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

Andersen, a goalie who had been alternating starts with Kochetkov, is day to day after making 18 saves in a 4-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Andersen finished the game but “came up a little gimpy after,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. … Martin was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday and is expected to dress as the backup but hadn’t arrived in time for the morning skate. … Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said he is considering a change on defense but did not indicate who might come out. He did say Forbort, a defenseman who rejoined the team at morning skate Monday after missing four games due to the death of his father, will not play. “He needs some time,” Tocchet said.

