Hurricanes at Canucks

HURRICANES (14-11-1) at CANUCKS (17-9-1)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, BSSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Martin Necas -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Brendan Lemieux
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty
Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Nils Aman -- Phillip Di Giuseppe
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman
Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
Svechnikov, a forward who was a late scratch in a 3-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Thursday, left the morning skate early Saturday and coach Rod Brind’Amour said he didn’t know if he was an option to play. “He left the ice so I'm not holding my breath there,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s battling something and thought he could [Thursday] night, thought he could go tonight but not sure.” … Raanta starts after Kochetkov started the past two games. … Demko starts for the fifth time in six games after DeSmith made 26 saves in a 2-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. … The Canucks assigned Linus Karlsson to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday after the forward played two of the previous three games ahead of Di Giueseppe.