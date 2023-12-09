Hurricanes at Canucks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (14-11-1) at CANUCKS (17-9-1)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Martin Necas -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Brendan Lemieux

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty

Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Nils Aman -- Phillip Di Giuseppe

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman

Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Svechnikov, a forward who was a late scratch in a 3-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Thursday, left the morning skate early Saturday and coach Rod Brind’Amour said he didn’t know if he was an option to play. “He left the ice so I'm not holding my breath there,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s battling something and thought he could [Thursday] night, thought he could go tonight but not sure.” … Raanta starts after Kochetkov started the past two games. … Demko starts for the fifth time in six games after DeSmith made 26 saves in a 2-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. … The Canucks assigned Linus Karlsson to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday after the forward played two of the previous three games ahead of Di Giueseppe.

