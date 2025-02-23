Matthews ties Sittler for 2nd on Maple Leafs goal list in win against Hurricanes

The Toronto captain scored into an empty net at 18:37 of the third period to tie Darryl Sittler behind only Mats Sundin (420 goals) in Maple Leafs history.

Pontus Holmberg had two goals and an assist, Alex Steeves scored his first NHL goal and had an assist, and John Tavares also had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (34-20-2), who have won four of their past five. Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves.

Toronto led 4-0 until the Carolina scored three times in 2:41 starting at 12:25 of the third period to cut it to 4-3.

“I’m just worried about stopping the next puck,” Stolarz said. “At the end of the day it’s my job to get out there and try to make the saves. Just a couple unfortunate bounces. … It’s part of the game, it is what it is but the way we battled back and didn’t really fold under the pressure and were able to close it out, it’s a huge two points for us.”

Andrei Svechnikov and Shayne Gostisbehere each had a goal and an assist and Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves for the Hurricanes (33-20-4), who have lost four of their past five.

“The start was junk,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “They get up four so they don’t really have to do anything so it was good we got three, gave us a chance but you can’t come out in the first period and just play that light in our own end. We were making really poor decisions and they’re too good, they’re going to score when you do that.”

“The ones we gave up early were gifts. … That’s stuff we normally don’t do. That’s why you lose the game.”

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 2:50 first of the period when Steeves one-timed a pass from Tavares at the right face-off dot after Tavares intercepted Brent Burns’ pass in the slot. It was Steeves’ first goal in his 12th NHL game.

“It felt really good,” Steeves said. “Bit of a relief honestly, beautiful play by Johnny. It was nice to get the game started like that.”

“I don’t really know [what I’ll do with the puck], I’m not really one to display all that stuff. I don’t even have a house, I live in my parents’ basement in the summer. I’m sure my mom will have a little shrine of it in my room.”