Hurricanes at Maple Leafs

HURRICANES (40-20-6) at MAPLE LEAFS (38-19-8)

7 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast

Jake Guentzel -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce



Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield



Pyotr Kochetkov



Spencer Martin

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Frederik Andersen

Injured: Jack Drury (lower body), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Pontus Holmberg



Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- William Nylander



Nicholas Robertson -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies



Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar



Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin



TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe



Joel Edmundson -- Timothy Liljegren



Ilya Samsonov



Joseph Woll



Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Simon Benoit, Martin Jones

Injured: Conor Timmins (mononucleosis), Mark Giordano (concussion), Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain)

Status report

Teravainen will not play afte logging 16:01 of ice time in a 4-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday; the forward is not expected to be out long term. ... Kochetkov and Andersen will alternate starts for the seventh consecutive game. ... Jarnkrok is week to week after being injured in a 6-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday... Marner, who skated on his own on Thursday and Friday, will miss his third straight game; the forward will not skate Saturday or Sunday; after saying Marner was day to day earlier in the week, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said he is considered “more than that at this point.” ... Samsonov left the morning skate early after appearing to be injured making a save, but Keefe said he will make his third straight start.