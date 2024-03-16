Hurricanes at Maple Leafs

HURRICANES (40-20-6) at MAPLE LEAFS (38-19-8)
7 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast
Jake Guentzel -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Frederik Andersen
Injured: Jack Drury (lower body), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Pontus Holmberg
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar
Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin
TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson -- Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Simon Benoit, Martin Jones
Injured: Conor Timmins (mononucleosis), Mark Giordano (concussion), Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain)
Status report
Teravainen will not play afte logging 16:01 of ice time in a 4-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday; the forward is not expected to be out long term. ... Kochetkov and Andersen will alternate starts for the seventh consecutive game. ... Jarnkrok is week to week after being injured in a 6-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday... Marner, who skated on his own on Thursday and Friday, will miss his third straight game; the forward will not skate Saturday or Sunday; after saying Marner was day to day earlier in the week, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said he is considered “more than that at this point.” ... Samsonov left the morning skate early after appearing to be injured making a save, but Keefe said he will make his third straight start.