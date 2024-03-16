Hurricanes at Maple Leafs

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (40-20-6) at MAPLE LEAFS (38-19-8)

7 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast

Jake Guentzel -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
 
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
 
Pyotr Kochetkov
 
Spencer Martin

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Frederik Andersen

Injured: Jack Drury (lower body), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Pontus Holmberg
 
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
 
Nicholas Robertson -- John Tavares -- Matthew Knies
 
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar
 
Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin
 
TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe
 
Joel Edmundson -- Timothy Liljegren
 
Ilya Samsonov
 
Joseph Woll
 
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Simon Benoit, Martin Jones

Injured: Conor Timmins (mononucleosis), Mark Giordano (concussion), Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain) 

Status report

Teravainen will not play afte logging 16:01 of ice time in a 4-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday; the forward is not expected to be out long term. ... Kochetkov and Andersen will alternate starts for the seventh consecutive game. ... Jarnkrok is week to week after being injured in a 6-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday... Marner, who skated on his own on Thursday and Friday, will miss his third straight game; the forward will not skate Saturday or Sunday; after saying Marner was day to day earlier in the week, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said he is considered “more than that at this point.” ... Samsonov left the morning skate early after appearing to be injured making a save, but Keefe said he will make his third straight start.

