Kochetkov makes 22 saves, Hurricanes blank Lightning

The shutout was Kochetkov’s first of the season and fifth in the NHL.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Hurricanes (9-6-0), who have won six of their past eight games (6-2-0). Carolina played the second of a back to back after losing 5-2 to the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Jonas Johansson made 28 saves for the Lightning (6-5-4), who have lost two straight and are 1-2-1 in their past four.

Tampa Bay was without forward Nikita Kucherov, who was a late scratch with an illness. Kucherov entered the game second in the NHL with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 14 games. He has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during a four-game point streak.

Teravainen gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 3:10 of the first period on the power play, scoring on a one-timer from the top of the right circle off a pass by Aho.

Aho made it 2-0 at 4:32 with a shot from the left circle off a pass by Andrei Svechnikov.

Brent Burns extended it to 3-0 at 11:20 of the third period when he chipped the puck past Johansson off a centering pass from Brady Skjei.

Stefan Noesen scored at 17:54 for the 4-0 final on a redirection off a shot by Michael Bunting.

Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak left the game during the second period.