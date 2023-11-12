Kochetkov makes 22 saves, Hurricanes blank Lightning

Latest News

Washington Capitals New York Islanders game recap November 11

Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals defeat Islanders
Boston Bruins Montreal Canadiens game recap November 11

Guhle, Canadiens recover for OT win against Bruins
Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins game recap November 11

Jarry makes 35 saves, Penguins shut out Sabres for 4th straight win
Vancouver Canucks Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 11

Nylander extends point streak to 15, Maple Leafs surge past Canucks
Calgary Flames Ottawa Senators game recap November 11

Senators score 2 in 3rd, pull away from Flames
Dallas Stars Winnipeg Jets game recap November 11

Johnston has goal, assist, Stars edge Jets
Lucas Raymond excited to go home to Sweden with Red Wings for Global Series

Raymond excited to return home with Red Wings for Global Series in Sweden
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Martin uses paddle for excellent save
Hockey Hall of Fame honorees share memories at Fan Forum

Hockey Hall of Fame honorees share memories, laughs at Fan Forum
Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings game recap november 11

Sprong, Red Wings hand Blue Jackets 4th straight loss
Hockey Hall of Fame class thrilled to begin festivities

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 gets induction weekend festivities underway
Artturi Lehkonen upper body injury update

Lehkonen out weeks for Avalanche with upper-body injury
Henrik Lundqvist ready to play in Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Lundqvist feeling ‘really good’ ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic
Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes november 11

NHL On Tap: Bruins, Canadiens renew Original Six rivalry
NHL Buzz news and notes november 11

NHL Buzz: Jarry returns to start for Penguins against Sabres

Kochetkov makes 22 saves, Hurricanes blank Lightning

Gets 1st shutout of season, Aho has goal, assist; Kucherov out with illness for Tampa Bay

Recap: Hurricanes at Lightning 11.11.23

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Pyotr Kochetkov made 22 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

The shutout was Kochetkov’s first of the season and fifth in the NHL.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Hurricanes (9-6-0), who have won six of their past eight games (6-2-0). Carolina played the second of a back to back after losing 5-2 to the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Jonas Johansson made 28 saves for the Lightning (6-5-4), who have lost two straight and are 1-2-1 in their past four.

Tampa Bay was without forward Nikita Kucherov, who was a late scratch with an illness. Kucherov entered the game second in the NHL with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 14 games. He has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during a four-game point streak.

Teravainen gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 3:10 of the first period on the power play, scoring on a one-timer from the top of the right circle off a pass by Aho.

Aho made it 2-0 at 4:32 with a shot from the left circle off a pass by Andrei Svechnikov.

Brent Burns extended it to 3-0 at 11:20 of the third period when he chipped the puck past Johansson off a centering pass from Brady Skjei.

Stefan Noesen scored at 17:54 for the 4-0 final on a redirection off a shot by Michael Bunting.

Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak left the game during the second period.