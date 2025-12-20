Hurricanes at Lightning projected lineups

HURRICANES (22-9-3) at LIGHTNING (18-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Eric Robinson
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Jaccob Slavin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen
Injured: Seth Jarvis (undisclosed)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Pontus Homberg -- Yanni Gourde -- Zemgus Girgensons
Curtis Douglas -- Nick Paul -- Dominic James
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Max Crozier
Declan Carlile -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Jakob Pelletier
Injured: Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Brandon Hagel (upper body)
Status report
Jarvis, a forward, was injured in overtime during a 4-3 shootout loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday after being tripped by Evan Rodrigues and crashing into the side of the net. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Jarvis will be “out for a while. ... Martinook is day to day and questionable to play; Carolina will likely make a corresponding move before the game. ... Kucherov (illness) will be a game-time decision; he missed a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Hagel, a forward, participated in an optional morning skate but will not play. … Cirelli will play after missing most of the third period following a check from Kevin Fiala on Thursday. … Forwards Finley and Pelletier were recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Saturday.