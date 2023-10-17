Hurricanes at Sharks

HURRICANES (2-1-0) at SHARKS (0-1-1)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Jalen Chatfield

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (knee)

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Tomas Hertl -- Filip Zadina

William Eklund -- Thomas Bordeleau -- Mike Hoffman

Luke Kunin -- Jacob Peterson -- Alexander Barabanov

Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Fabian Zetterlund

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Ty Emberson

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Radim Simek (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (lower body)

Status report

Andersen was the first goalie off the ice at the Hurricanes morning skate Tuesday and is expected to start after Raanta made 19 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Blackwood will start after making 51 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, will not play; Thrun will take his place in the lineup. ... Couture skated Monday and Tuesday but there is no timetable for the forward's return.