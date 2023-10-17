Hurricanes at Sharks

HURRICANES (2-1-0) at SHARKS (0-1-1)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA
Hurricanes projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Jalen Chatfield
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (knee)
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Tomas Hertl -- Filip Zadina
William Eklund -- Thomas Bordeleau -- Mike Hoffman
Luke Kunin -- Jacob Peterson -- Alexander Barabanov
Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Fabian Zetterlund
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning
Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Ty Emberson
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Radim Simek (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (lower body)
Status report
Andersen was the first goalie off the ice at the Hurricanes morning skate Tuesday and is expected to start after Raanta made 19 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Blackwood will start after making 51 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, will not play; Thrun will take his place in the lineup. ... Couture skated Monday and Tuesday but there is no timetable for the forward's return.