Hurricanes at Sharks

Latest News

Coach says Lightning have 'critical game' at Sabres

Lightning face 'critical game' against Sabres, coach says
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Edmonton Mattias Ekholm set for special return against Predators

Ekholm set for ‘special’ return to Nashville with Oilers
NHL On Tap: Avalanche-Kraken for 1st time since playoffs

NHL On Tap: Kraken play Avalanche for 1st time since playoffs in home opener
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game against Flames with Capitals

Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game for Capitals against former team
New York Rangers adjusting well to Peter Laviolette system

Rangers finding early success while adjusting to Laviolette's system
Blackhawks veterans step up against Maple Leafs

Blackhawks find way to defeat Maple Leafs without offense from Bedard
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
Conroy talks transition to new role with Flames in Q&A with NHL.com

Conroy talks transition to new role with Flames in Q&A with NHL.com
Peterka set to break out, help Sabres end Stanley Cup Playoff drought

Peterka set to break out, help Sabres end Stanley Cup Playoff drought
Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken

Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken
Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils
Matthews held scoreless in loss to Blackhawks

Matthews denied hat trick record, Maple Leafs lose to Blackhawks
Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes

Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes
Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery

Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery
Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Hurricanes at Sharks

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (2-1-0) at SHARKS (0-1-1)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Jalen Chatfield

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (knee)

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Tomas Hertl -- Filip Zadina

William Eklund -- Thomas Bordeleau -- Mike Hoffman

Luke Kunin -- Jacob Peterson -- Alexander Barabanov

Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Fabian Zetterlund

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Ty Emberson

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Radim Simek (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (lower body)

Status report

Andersen was the first goalie off the ice at the Hurricanes morning skate Tuesday and is expected to start after Raanta made 19 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Blackwood will start after making 51 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, will not play; Thrun will take his place in the lineup. ... Couture skated Monday and Tuesday but there is no timetable for the forward's return.