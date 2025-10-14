Hurricanes at Sharks projected lineups

HURRICANES (2-0-0) at SHARKS (0-0-2)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO; NBCSCA

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Mike Reilly -- Jalen Chatfield

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Charles Alexis Legault

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev -- Michael Misa -- Ty Dellandrea

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro -- Dmitry Orlov

Nick Leddy -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- John Klingberg

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Collin Graf, Vincent Desharnais, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: None

Status report

Slavin, a defenseman, did not travel with the Hurricanes after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday; Legault, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League. ... Bussi will start in his NHL debut. ... Kochetkov, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve. ... Misa will make his NHL debut after being the No. 2 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft. ... Graf, a forward, is healthy but will not play.