Hurricanes at Sharks projected lineups

HURRICANES (2-0-0) at SHARKS (0-0-2)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO; NBCSCA
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Mike Reilly -- Jalen Chatfield
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Charles Alexis Legault
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev -- Michael Misa -- Ty Dellandrea
Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves
Mario Ferraro -- Dmitry Orlov
Nick Leddy -- Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson -- John Klingberg
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Collin Graf, Vincent Desharnais, Shakir Mukhamadullin
Injured: None
Status report
Slavin, a defenseman, did not travel with the Hurricanes after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday; Legault, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League. ... Bussi will start in his NHL debut. ... Kochetkov, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve. ... Misa will make his NHL debut after being the No. 2 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft. ... Graf, a forward, is healthy but will not play.