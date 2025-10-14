Hurricanes at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

HURRICANES (2-0-0) at SHARKS (0-0-2)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO; NBCSCA

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Mike Reilly -- Jalen Chatfield

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Charles Alexis Legault

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev -- Michael Misa -- Ty Dellandrea

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro -- Dmitry Orlov

Nick Leddy -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- John Klingberg

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Collin Graf, Vincent Desharnais, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: None

Status report

Slavin, a defenseman, did not travel with the Hurricanes after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday; Legault, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League. ... Bussi will start in his NHL debut. ... Kochetkov, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve. ... Misa will make his NHL debut after being the No. 2 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft. ... Graf, a forward, is healthy but will not play.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Misa set to make NHL debut for Sharks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Tkachuk out at least 4 weeks for Senators with hand injury

Gorton, Hughes sign multiyear contracts to remain with Canadiens

Flyers to honor player of the game with Parent mask 

EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

Schaefer featured in new episode of 'Welcome to the NHL'

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 3 goals from 900 with Capitals

Wild blow 3-goal lead, recover to defeat Kings in shootout

Burakovsky's goal in 3rd period lifts Blackhawks past Mammoth

Boldy talks playing with Kaprizov, having Guerin as Wild GM in Q&A with NHL.com

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Harley stepping up for Stars, eyes spot on Canada Olympic team