Power play sparks Hurricanes to victory against Penguins

Jackson Blake, Shayne Gostisbehere and Jack Roslovic scored, Jesperi Kotkaniemi had two assists and Frederik Andersen made 25 saves for the Hurricanes (2-1-0), who have won two straight after opening the season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Joel Blomqvist made 35 saves, and Drew O’Connor scored his third goal in six games for the Penguins (3-3-0), who had won three of four.

O’Connor gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 12:20 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left face-off dot.

Blake tied it 1-1 at 13:24 of the first on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle set up by Eric Robinson’s feed from behind the net. It was the 21-year-old's second NHL goal, each coming in his past two games.

Necas gave Carolina a 2-1 lead on its first power-play goal of the season at 6:52 of the second period, beating Blomqvist’s glove with a wrist shot from the left face-off dot.

Shayne Gostisbehere extended the Hurricanes’ lead to 3-1 with their second power-play goal of the period at 17:13. It came after Michael Bunting was assessed a double minor for high-sticking at 16:04. Carolina went 2-for-4 with the man-advantage Friday; Pittsburgh was 0-for-5.

Roslovic scored his first goal as a Hurricane on a wrist shot from the right circle at 11:00 of the third period for the 4-1 final.