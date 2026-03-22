Jarvis has 3 points, Hurricanes ease past Penguins for 3rd straight win

Carolina leads Pittsburgh by 10 points for first in the Metropolitan Division.

“I think divisional games are always important,” Andersen said. “You have to be your best against teams you see a lot and, obviously, we’ve seen them a lot lately. It was good, a good effort today.”

Egor Chinakhov scored the lone goal for the Penguins (35-19-16), who were 3-0-1 in their previous four games, including a 5-4 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Stuart Skinner made 21 saves.

Pittsburgh is one point ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets for second in the Metropolitan division.

“We weren’t good today,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said. “So, I don’t want to paint a picture that I’m coming in here and placing blame on anyone other than us, including myself.”

Sebastian Aho gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with an early power-play goal just 47 seconds into the first period. His wrist shot from the point deflected off the stick of Pittsburgh forward Connor Dewar and bounced off the ice through the legs of Jordan Staal past Skinner's blocker for his 25th goal this season.

“Obviously, it helps when you start on time,” Aho said. “We were able to score that one and then kind of took over the game from there.”