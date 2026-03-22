PITTSBURGH -- Seth Jarvis had a goal and two assists, and the Carolina Hurricanes scored three power-play goals in a 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.
Jarvis has 3 points, Hurricanes ease past Penguins for 3rd straight win
Ehlers gets goal, assist for Carolina; Pittsburgh point streaks ends at 4
Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (45-19-6), who have won three straight and five of seven, including three wins against the Penguins since March 10. Frederik Andersen made 18 saves.
Carolina leads Pittsburgh by 10 points for first in the Metropolitan Division.
“I think divisional games are always important,” Andersen said. “You have to be your best against teams you see a lot and, obviously, we’ve seen them a lot lately. It was good, a good effort today.”
Egor Chinakhov scored the lone goal for the Penguins (35-19-16), who were 3-0-1 in their previous four games, including a 5-4 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Stuart Skinner made 21 saves.
Pittsburgh is one point ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets for second in the Metropolitan division.
“We weren’t good today,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said. “So, I don’t want to paint a picture that I’m coming in here and placing blame on anyone other than us, including myself.”
Sebastian Aho gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with an early power-play goal just 47 seconds into the first period. His wrist shot from the point deflected off the stick of Pittsburgh forward Connor Dewar and bounced off the ice through the legs of Jordan Staal past Skinner's blocker for his 25th goal this season.
“Obviously, it helps when you start on time,” Aho said. “We were able to score that one and then kind of took over the game from there.”
The Penguins didn’t have a shot on goal until a wrist shot from Sidney Crosby at 11:55.
“For whatever reason, I don’t think we had the best legs today,” Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust said. “And I think, as a result, we were playing the game a bit slowish, caused us to turn the puck over a lot. Anytime you do that, especially against a team like that, it’s going to be a recipe for an unhappy night.”
Ehlers made it 2-0 at 6:24 of the second period while on the power play, burying a one-timer from the point over Skinner's left pad off a pass from Jarvis.
Jalen Chatfield scored his second of the season at 9:15 to push it to 3-0 when his wrist shot from the right point was tipped by Chinakhov in the slot, and the puck went in off the left post.
Jarvis increased the lead to 4-0 with a power-play goal at 17:20. Ehlers sent a pass from near the left post through the legs of Pittsburgh defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to Jarvis in the slot, where he lifted a quick snap shot to the glove side.
“It’s nothing that we hadn’t been doing,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We just got some shots that found their way to the back of the net. That happens. I think we’ve been due for that.”
Chinakhov cut the deficit to 4-1 at 14:56 of the third period, taking a pass from Rust in stride into the offensive zone and snapping a shot past Andersen's glove from in tight.
Mark Jankowski secured the 5-1 final with an empty-net goal at 18:56.
“Obviously, our PK wasn’t at its best,” Skinner said. “They got a couple lucky bounces as well. But I think, overall, no excuses, obviously, in this League, but it was a tough game for us. These guys are going on a back-to-back against the best team in our division. That’s hard.
“Carolina was rested. They had a game in between. So, a tough situation, but that’s no excuse. We definitely have to be better than that.”
NOTES: Aho became the first player in Hurricanes/Whalers history with eight 25-goal seasons, passing Ron Francis (seven). ... Carolina, which was 3-for-5 on the power play, scored at least three power-play goals for the second time this season. It converted four of five chances in a 9-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 16. ... Pittsburgh lost in regulation to a division opponent for the first time since a 6-1 defeat to the New York Rangers on Oct. 11. It is 11-2-9 against the Metropolitan this season. ... Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea didn’t play and is day to day with an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-4 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. ... Rust extended his point streak to seven games (five goals, six assists).