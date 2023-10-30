Hurricanes at Flyers

HURRICANES (5-4-0) at FLYERS (4-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSP

Hurricanes projected lineup

Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen -- Seth Jarvis

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Ryan Suzuki (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson

Travis Konecny -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Sean Walker

Nick Seeler -- Louie Belpedio

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Felix Sandstrom, Ryan Poehling, Victor Mete

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body)

Status report

Andersen will start in goal after Raanta made 20 saves in a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. ... Frost will play after being scratched the previous six games. Poehling, a forward, will come out of the lineup.