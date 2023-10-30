Latest News

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Boston has extra motivation for Florida rematch

Toffoli Johansson Hartman 3 stars of week 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Blackhawks Connor Bedard to face Devils Jack Hughes this week

On Tap: Ducks try to stay hot on road

Women in Hockey: Sharks Vice President Rosemary Tebaldi

Oilers get back to 'who we are' with McDavid in Heritage Classic

Kulak, Skinner play outdoors for hometown Oilers 

Flames stay optimistic after Heritage Classic loss

Oilers defeat Flames at Heritage Classic, end 4-game skid

Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

16 NHL games to be nationally televised this week

Color of Hockey: Diop seeks Olympic glory with France

McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic

Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Hurricanes at Flyers

HURRICANES (5-4-0) at FLYERS (4-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSP

Hurricanes projected lineup

Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen -- Seth Jarvis

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Ryan Suzuki (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson

Travis Konecny -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Sean Walker 

Nick Seeler -- Louie Belpedio

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Felix Sandstrom, Ryan Poehling, Victor Mete

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body)

Status report

Andersen will start in goal after Raanta made 20 saves in a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. ... Frost will play after being scratched the previous six games. Poehling, a forward, will come out of the lineup.