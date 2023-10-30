Hurricanes at Flyers

HURRICANES (5-4-0) at FLYERS (4-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSP
Hurricanes projected lineup
Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen -- Seth Jarvis
Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Tony DeAngelo
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Ryan Suzuki (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson
Travis Konecny -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Sean Walker
Nick Seeler -- Louie Belpedio
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Felix Sandstrom, Ryan Poehling, Victor Mete
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body)
Status report
Andersen will start in goal after Raanta made 20 saves in a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. ... Frost will play after being scratched the previous six games. Poehling, a forward, will come out of the lineup.