Hurricanes at Rangers projected lineups

HURRICANES (35-15-6) at RANGERS (22-28-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Jonny Brodzinski -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Anton Blidh -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Vincent Iorio

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Scott Morrow, Brennan Othmann

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)

Status report

Bussi will make his third straight start. ... Iorio likely will make his Rangers debut after being claimed off waivers from the San Jose Sharks on Saturday; he would replace Morrow, a defenseman. … Blidh was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and is expected to replace Othmann, a forward.