Hurricanes at Rangers projected lineups

HURRICANES (35-15-6) at RANGERS (22-28-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Jonny Brodzinski -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Anton Blidh -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Vincent Iorio
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Scott Morrow, Brennan Othmann
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)
Status report
Bussi will make his third straight start. ... Iorio likely will make his Rangers debut after being claimed off waivers from the San Jose Sharks on Saturday; he would replace Morrow, a defenseman. … Blidh was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and is expected to replace Othmann, a forward.