Hurricanes at Islanders projected lineups

HURRICANES (12-3-2) at ISLANDERS (7-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+
Hurricanes projected lineup
William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Mark Jankowski -- Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Nicolas Deslauriers
Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki
Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Jordan Staal (calf), Taylor Hall (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund
Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee
Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Matt Kessel -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Matias Maccelli (lower body), Cal Ritchie (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. ... Hall could return. The forward has missed nine games. ... The Islanders held an optional skate.