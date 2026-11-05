Hurricanes at Islanders projected lineups

HURRICANES (12-3-2) at ISLANDERS (7-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+

Hurricanes projected lineup

William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Mark Jankowski -- Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Nicolas Deslauriers

Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki

Brandon Bussi

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Jordan Staal (calf), Taylor Hall (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund

Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee

Logan Stanley – Matthew Schaefer

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Matt Kessel -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Matias Maccelli (lower body), Cal Ritchie (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. ... Hall could return. The forward has missed nine games. ... The Islanders held an optional skate.