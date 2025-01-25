Hurricanes at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (30-16-3) at ISLANDERS (20-20-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Mikko Rantanen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Roslovic -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield

Marcus Hogberg

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Rantanen and Hall were acquired in a three-team trade with the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and could make their Hurricanes debuts. … DeAngelo signed a one-year contract Friday and could make his Islanders debut. … Tsyplakov is eligible to return after serving a three-game suspension.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 25

Rantanen, Hall traded to Hurricanes in 3-way deal with Avalanche, Blackhawks

Perfetti scores hat trick, helps Jets cool off Utah

Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning rally for OT win against Blackhawks

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Green excited to experience Battle of Ontario from behind Senators bench

Islanders push past Flyers, get 3rd win in row

NHL Buzz: Knies skating but remains out for Maple Leafs

Robertson scores twice in 2nd, Stars hold off Golden Knights

NHL EDGE stats: Rantanen’s outlook after trade to Hurricanes

Tony Esposito honored with Board of Trustees Silver Medal from Michigan Tech

Sundqvist fined $2,000 for embellishment in Blues game

1972 Canada Summit Series team to receive 2025 Keith Magnuson 'Man of the Year' award

Markstrom out 4-6 weeks for Devils with sprained MCL

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons behind Flames’ success

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 24