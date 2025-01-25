Hurricanes at Islanders projected lineups

HURRICANES (30-16-3) at ISLANDERS (20-20-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Mikko Rantanen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson
Juha Jaaska -- Jack Roslovic -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield
Marcus Hogberg
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Rantanen and Hall were acquired in a three-team trade with the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and could make their Hurricanes debuts. … DeAngelo signed a one-year contract Friday and could make his Islanders debut. … Tsyplakov is eligible to return after serving a three-game suspension.