Hurricanes at Islanders projected lineups

HURRICANES (30-16-3) at ISLANDERS (20-20-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Mikko Rantanen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Roslovic -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield

Marcus Hogberg

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Rantanen and Hall were acquired in a three-team trade with the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and could make their Hurricanes debuts. … DeAngelo signed a one-year contract Friday and could make his Islanders debut. … Tsyplakov is eligible to return after serving a three-game suspension.